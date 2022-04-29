Instant analysis: Giants’ Round 3 picks were certainly unexpected

The New York Giants traded back twice in the second round and eventually selected Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson. There were no trades in third round; with plenty of skilled players left on the board in a deep draft, the Giants selected a versatile, strong, offensive lineman in Joshua Ezeudu out of North Carolina at 67. New York then drafted a good man-coverage nickel cornerback in Cordell Flott out of LSU at 81.

Let’s look quickly at both of these players.

OL Joshua Ezeudu, UNC



1,247 career snaps at LG

508 snaps at LT

171 snaps at RT

1 snap at RG



Allowed 16 pressures and two sacks in 2021



A total of 32 pressures and 2 sacks in his four-year career, per @PFF_Giants — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

Ezeudu’s versatility is valuable, but he also figures to be a very good interior offensive lineman that can compete to start at left guard.

I have only seen a little bit of his game - we will have an in-depth breakdown on Ezeudu, but his power at the point of attack and grip strength both stood out to me. We knew interior offensive linemen were more than likely still going to be addressed; the stench of the 2021 offensive line is being wafted away from 1925 Giants Drive.

I really liked Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer, Dylan Parham from Memphis, and Sean Rhyan from UCLA, but I reserve my full judgment until I’m done with Ezeudu’s evaluation. I see traits to get excited about.

Flott is concerningly undersized:

CB Cordale Flott out of LSU



He's light in the pants (175-pounds ), but has solid height, cracking 6'0



Had 13 PBUs and an interception in college; 5 PBUs in 2021



According to @PFF_Giants, he aligned 394 times outside, 797 times in the slot, and 93 times in the box — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

The Giants had to add to their secondary room. James Bradberry’s fate with the team remains uncertain. Flott was brought into the Giants’ facility for a top-30 visit. The interest was evident, but selecting him over moldable athletic freaks like UTSA’s Tariq Woolen, Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum, Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant, and Houston’s Marcus Jones was something I didn’t necessarily expect.

With that said, I watched a lot of LSU defense but never fully focused on Flott. There will be an in-depth breakdown on him as well.

The Giants added two offensive linemen, an edge defender, a smaller CB, and a small - explosive - WR so far in the 2022 NFL Draft. There are still very impactful players available for Day 3, and we’ll be right here at Big Blue View to opine on them.