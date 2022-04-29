Instant reaction: Giants fans appear split over Wan’Dale Robinson pick

The New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with their second round pick, 43rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
There wasn’t as much widespread celebration following this pick as there had been on Thursday night during round 1, presumably because most Giants fans simply don’t know much about the undersized playmaker.
The NFL’s Twitter account called him “the Barry Sanders of youth football.” However, it appears as though Giants fans and analysts on Twitter are pretty split over this pick. A lot of folks out there like Robinson while a sizable proportion clearly voiced their displeasure.
Didn’t see the Wan’Dale pick coming tbh— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022
Another undersized WR. Explosive, good 4.44 speed
Great 2021 season, can do a ton of different things. Historically bad arm length and wingspan for a WR, but dynamic nonetheless
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll must have loved Robinson's Iowa tape— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022
All 3 of these catches are on the final drive that helped Kentucky defeat the Hawkeyes
He showed toughness through contact, elusiveness, and great COD ability
He finished the game w/ 10 rec, 170 yds pic.twitter.com/ScuaUkAmp2
The Giants are going to have dudes who can make defenders miss in phone booths pic.twitter.com/knOW6L2IAJ— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022
Giants just drafted the Barry Sanders of youth football. @wanda1erobinson | @Giants— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/nRf7dITf0V
Went to Kentucky watched every game he’s played guy is an animal. Instant impact player— Get Pavel Buchnevich (@_MikeDeAngelis_) April 30, 2022
Wandale Robinson might be a sleeper in this WR class— ❼ (@Baby_Juka) April 30, 2022
this dude can play. pic.twitter.com/rlmhbLJo2Q
Sometimes you have to ignore the measurables and just look at the tape. Wandale Robinson is a outright baller. He’s a certified playmaker where ever you like him up.— TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) April 30, 2022
I just remember watching Wandale Robinson’s tape before the LSU game and circling his name like 100 times— Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) April 30, 2022
But some fans weren’t as impressed with the pick.
But like wandale Robinson over nakobe dean?!?!— EVAN THIBODEAUX (@TogetherBigBlue) April 30, 2022
The Giants selecting Wandale Robinson is one of the worst picks of the draft so far.— Joe (@JoeA_NFL) April 30, 2022
I like wandale Robinson but it’s just bad value at 43…— Matt Cantasano (@MattCantasano) April 30, 2022
WanDale is like, a 4th rounder to me.— Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) April 29, 2022
With Pickens and Moore on the board, going Robinson is pretty inexcusable, imo.
For everyone freaking out about Wandale Robinson pick - I guarantee everyone in Buffalo was like who the hell is Dawson Knox (0TD in College!) and Gabriel Davis!?!? Guess what - Schoen and Daboll know talent & how they want to use them. Let's trust them for now.— The Banker (@SFLSteven) April 30, 2022
