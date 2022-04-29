 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Instant reaction: Giants fans appear split over Wan’Dale Robinson pick

Big Blue gets lukewarm reaction on Twitter after grabbing undersized pass-catcher

By Joseph Czikk
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with their second round pick, 43rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There wasn’t as much widespread celebration following this pick as there had been on Thursday night during round 1, presumably because most Giants fans simply don’t know much about the undersized playmaker.

The NFL’s Twitter account called him “the Barry Sanders of youth football.” However, it appears as though Giants fans and analysts on Twitter are pretty split over this pick. A lot of folks out there like Robinson while a sizable proportion clearly voiced their displeasure.

But some fans weren’t as impressed with the pick.

