Instant reaction: Giants fans appear split over Wan’Dale Robinson pick

The New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with their second round pick, 43rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There wasn’t as much widespread celebration following this pick as there had been on Thursday night during round 1, presumably because most Giants fans simply don’t know much about the undersized playmaker.

The NFL’s Twitter account called him “the Barry Sanders of youth football.” However, it appears as though Giants fans and analysts on Twitter are pretty split over this pick. A lot of folks out there like Robinson while a sizable proportion clearly voiced their displeasure.

Didn’t see the Wan’Dale pick coming tbh



Another undersized WR. Explosive, good 4.44 speed



Great 2021 season, can do a ton of different things. Historically bad arm length and wingspan for a WR, but dynamic nonetheless — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll must have loved Robinson's Iowa tape



All 3 of these catches are on the final drive that helped Kentucky defeat the Hawkeyes



He showed toughness through contact, elusiveness, and great COD ability



He finished the game w/ 10 rec, 170 yds pic.twitter.com/ScuaUkAmp2 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

The Giants are going to have dudes who can make defenders miss in phone booths pic.twitter.com/knOW6L2IAJ — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

Went to Kentucky watched every game he’s played guy is an animal. Instant impact player — Get Pavel Buchnevich (@_MikeDeAngelis_) April 30, 2022

Wandale Robinson might be a sleeper in this WR class



this dude can play. pic.twitter.com/rlmhbLJo2Q — ❼ (@Baby_Juka) April 30, 2022

Sometimes you have to ignore the measurables and just look at the tape. Wandale Robinson is a outright baller. He’s a certified playmaker where ever you like him up. — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) April 30, 2022

I just remember watching Wandale Robinson’s tape before the LSU game and circling his name like 100 times — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) April 30, 2022

But some fans weren’t as impressed with the pick.

But like wandale Robinson over nakobe dean?!?! — EVAN THIBODEAUX (@TogetherBigBlue) April 30, 2022

The Giants selecting Wandale Robinson is one of the worst picks of the draft so far. — Joe (@JoeA_NFL) April 30, 2022

I like wandale Robinson but it’s just bad value at 43… — Matt Cantasano (@MattCantasano) April 30, 2022

WanDale is like, a 4th rounder to me.



With Pickens and Moore on the board, going Robinson is pretty inexcusable, imo. — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) April 29, 2022