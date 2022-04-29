Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects CB Cordale Flott at No. 81

With their second pick in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 81st overall selection, the New York Giants chose LSU cornerback Cordale Flott.
Flott is a 6-foot-½-inch, 175-pound slot cornerback.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this to say in his draft guide:
He played across the secondary in college, including outside corner, in the box and as a split-safety, but he spent most of his time in the slot, where produced several quality tapes as a junior. Flott is a lean-framed corner with the foot speed, movement and mentality of a classic man-to-man corner. Despite limited busted coverage reps on film, he lacks ideal burst and acceleration out of his transitions and he would benefit from more plays on the football (never had more than four pass breakups in a season in college). Overall, Flott has slick hips to turn and run on command with inside-outside versatility, but he trusts his athleticism more than his technique with below average size and questionable playmaking instincts.
Giants round-by-round draft selections
Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama
Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
How to watch the rest of the draft
When: Saturday, April 30 at Noon ET.
TV: ESPN and NFL Network
SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio; and ESPN Radio
Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps.
