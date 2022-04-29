Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects G Josh Ezeudu at No. 67

With their first of two picks in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Joshua Ezeudu, a guard from North Carolina. The Giants will have a second third-round pick, No. 81 overall.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote:

A guard prospect with technical kinks in need of being worked out, Ezeudu possesses the traits and athleticism to find an NFL home. Despite his impressive frame, he doesn’t play with cohesive hands and hips, which limits his power zone and could prevent him from neutralizing NFL power. He’s a more talented blocker on the move and could see a bump in consistency if an offensive line coach can get him playing with more disciplined hands. His length and tackle experience are plusses, but he’s going to allow occasional rush leakage due to soft edges. He has low-end starter potential with emergency tackle versatility.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had a third-fourth-round grade on the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Ezeudu in his draft guide. Brugler wrote:

With his initial quickness, Ezeudu is able to hit his landmarks and pass-set angles to out-leverage defenders. He has eager hands and a clear desire to finish, but he needs to be more disciplined, especially post-contact. Overall, Ezeudu is still developing the tricks of the trade to be a more consistent sustain blocker, but he gives defenders a battle with his athleticism and hand strength to wear down his opponent. He has starting upside as an NFL guard who can fill also fill in at tackle in emergencies.

UNC OL Joshua Ezeudu is an under the radar day potential 3 guy I love due to his initial burst/explosiveness, length + independent hand usage, competitive toughness & grip strength to tie up defenders & finish blocks. T/G experience as well.



https://t.co/gHp4fQPXir — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 28, 2022

Where does he fit with the Giants?

Ezeudu is the second offensive linemen selected by GM Joe Schoen in the Giants’ first four picks. Adding to the interior of the offensive line is something the Giants figured to do after adding center Jon Feliciano and guards Max Garcia, Mark Glowinski and Jamil Douglas in free agency. The Giants also have Shane Lemieux and Ben Bredeson as guard candidates.

Ezeudu played everywhere on the offensive line except center, but he spent the majority of his time at left guard. Per Pro Football Focus, Ezeudu played 1,247 snaps at left guard for the Tar Heels during his career, 481 at left tackle and 171 at right tackle. It just so happens that left guard is currently the one unsettled position on the Giants’ offensive line. Ezeudu figures to compete with several of the aforementioned veteran guards for playing time, and at worst to be a developmental player the Giants would look to mold for their future. Players like this are why the Giants signed so many veteran guards to one-year deals.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) —

Round 4 (No. 112) —

Round 5 (No. 147) —

Round 5 (No. 173) —

Round 6 (No. 182) —

How to watch the rest of the draft

When: Saturday, April 30 at Noon ET.

TV: ESPN and NFL Network

SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio; and ESPN Radio

Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps.

