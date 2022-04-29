NFL mock draft: Projecting Giants picks for Rounds 2 and 3

There are a few hours to go until Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft commences. So, why not check around the Inter-Google for Day mock drafts to see what they say about players the New York Giants might select with their picks at No. 36, No. 67 and No. 81.

The Athletic (Brugler)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Nakobe Dean, LB Georgia

Round 3 (No. 67) — Dylan Parham, C-G, Memphis

Round 3 (No. 81) — Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Round 3 (No. 67) — Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Round 3 (No. 81) — Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Round 2 (No. 36) — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Round 3 (No. 67) — Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Round 3 (No. 81) — Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Round 3 (No. 67) — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Round 3 (No. 81) — Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Round 3 (No. 67) — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Round 3 (No. 81) — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Round 2 (No. 36) — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Round 3 (No. 67) — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Round 3 (No. 81) — Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Round 2 (No. 36) — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Round 3 (No. 67) — Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Round 3 (No. 81) — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Round 2 (No. 36) — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Round 3 (No. 67) — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Round 3 (No. 81) — David Bell, WR, Purdue

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Round 2 (No. 36) — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Round 3 (No. 67) — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Round 3 (No. 81) — Zamir White, RB, Georgia