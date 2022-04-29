 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL mock draft: Projecting Giants picks for Rounds 2 and 3

What does the Internet think the Giants will do Friday night?

By Ed Valentine
There are a few hours to go until Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft commences. So, why not check around the Inter-Google for Day mock drafts to see what they say about players the New York Giants might select with their picks at No. 36, No. 67 and No. 81.

The Athletic (Brugler)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Nakobe Dean, LB Georgia
Round 3 (No. 67) — Dylan Parham, C-G, Memphis
Round 3 (No. 81) — Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

CBS (Trapasso)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (No. 67) — Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
Round 3 (No. 81) — Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Sporting News (Iyer)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Round 3 (No. 67) — Cade Otton, TE, Washington
Round 3 (No. 81) — Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (No. 67) — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Round 3 (No. 81) — Nick Cross, S, Maryland

33rd Team

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (No. 67) — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Round 3 (No. 81) — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Draft Countdown (Hallam)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Round 3 (No. 67) — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Round 3 (No. 81) — Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Draftwire (Easterling)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
Round 3 (No. 67) — Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
Round 3 (No. 81) — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

DraftTek

Round 2 (No. 36) — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Round 3 (No. 67) — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Round 3 (No. 81) — David Bell, WR, Purdue

Touchdown Wire (Schofield)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

ESPN (Muench)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

NFL.com (Zierlein)

Round 2 (No. 36) — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (No. 67) — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Round 3 (No. 81) — Zamir White, RB, Georgia

