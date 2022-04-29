NFL Draft results 2022: Day 2 live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft are set for Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m. ET. After selecting edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal in round 1, what will GM Joe Schoen and the New York Giants do?

Follow along right here. You can check out the odds for this year's draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rounds 2-3 selection order

Round 2

Round 3

(65) Jacksonville Jaguars (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) (67) New York Giants (68) Houston Texans (69) Tennessee Titans (from NewYork Jets) (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) (71) Chicago Bears (72) Seattle Seahawks (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) (74) Atlanta Falcons (75) Denver Broncos (76) Baltimore Ravens (77) Minnesota Vikings (78) Cleveland Browns (79) Los Angeles Chargers (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans) (81) New York Giants (from Miami) (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis) (83) Philadelphia Eagles (84) Pittsburgh Steelers (85) New England Patriots (86) Las Vegas Raiders (87) Arizona Cardinals (88) Dallas Cowboys (89) Buffalo Bills (90) Tennessee Titans (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92) Green Bay Packers (93) San Francisco 49ers (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City) (95) Cincinnati Bengals (96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) (97*) Detroit Lions (98*) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans) (99*) Cleveland Browns (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore) (101*) New York Jets (from New Orleans via Tennessee and Philadelphia) (102*) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco) (103*) Kansas City Chiefs (104*) Los Angeles Rams (105*) San Francisco 49ers

* Compensatory selection

