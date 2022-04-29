NFL Draft results 2022: Day 2 live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft are set for Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m. ET. After selecting edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal in round 1, what will GM Joe Schoen and the New York Giants do?
Rounds 2-3 selection order
Round 2
- (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Logan Hall, DT, Houston
- (34) Green Bay Packers — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- (35) Tennessee Titans — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
- (36) New York Jets — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- (37) Houston Texans — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
- (38) Atlanta Falcons — Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
- (39) Chicago Bears — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- (40) Seattle Seahawks — Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
- (41) Seattle Seahawks — Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
- (42) Minnesota Vikings — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
- (43) New York Giants — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
- (44) Houston Texans — John Metchie, WR, Alabama
- (45) Baltimore Ravens — David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
- (46) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
- (47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis)
- (48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
- (49) New Orleans Saints
- (50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
- (51) Philadelphia Eagles
- (52) Pittsburgh Steelers
- (53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
- (54) New England Patriots
- (55) Arizona Cardinals
- (56) Dallas Cowboys
- (57) Buffalo Bills
- (58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee
- (59) Green Bay Packers
- (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (61) San Francisco 49ers
- (62) Kansas City Chiefs
- (63) Cincinnati Bengals
- (64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 3
- (65) Jacksonville Jaguars
- (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
- (67) New York Giants
- (68) Houston Texans
- (69) Tennessee Titans (from NewYork Jets)
- (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
- (71) Chicago Bears
- (72) Seattle Seahawks
- (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
- (74) Atlanta Falcons
- (75) Denver Broncos
- (76) Baltimore Ravens
- (77) Minnesota Vikings
- (78) Cleveland Browns
- (79) Los Angeles Chargers
- (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
- (81) New York Giants (from Miami)
- (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis)
- (83) Philadelphia Eagles
- (84) Pittsburgh Steelers
- (85) New England Patriots
- (86) Las Vegas Raiders
- (87) Arizona Cardinals
- (88) Dallas Cowboys
- (89) Buffalo Bills
- (90) Tennessee Titans
- (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (92) Green Bay Packers
- (93) San Francisco 49ers
- (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City)
- (95) Cincinnati Bengals
- (96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
- (97*) Detroit Lions
- (98*) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
- (99*) Cleveland Browns
- (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore)
- (101*) New York Jets (from New Orleans via Tennessee and Philadelphia)
- (102*) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)
- (103*) Kansas City Chiefs
- (104*) Los Angeles Rams
- (105*) San Francisco 49ers
* Compensatory selection
