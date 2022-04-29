 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft results 2022: Day 2 live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Follow along with up-to-the-minute updates here on Big Blue View

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
NFL Draft Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft are set for Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m. ET. After selecting edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal in round 1, what will GM Joe Schoen and the New York Giants do?

Follow along right here. Use the Twitter stream at the bottom to keep up with the action, of check @BigBlueView on Twitter. You can check out the odds for this year’s draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rounds 2-3 selection order

Round 2

  1. (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Logan Hall, DT, Houston
  2. (34) Green Bay Packers — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
  3. (35) Tennessee Titans — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. (36) New York Jets — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
  5. (37) Houston Texans — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
  6. (38) Atlanta Falcons — Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
  7. (39) Chicago Bears — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
  8. (40) Seattle Seahawks — Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
  9. (41) Seattle Seahawks — Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
  10. (42) Minnesota Vikings — Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  11. (43) New York Giants — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
  12. (44) Houston Texans — John Metchie, WR, Alabama
  13. (45) Baltimore Ravens — David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
  14. (46) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
  15. (47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis)
  16. (48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
  17. (49) New Orleans Saints
  18. (50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
  19. (51) Philadelphia Eagles
  20. (52) Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. (53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
  22. (54) New England Patriots
  23. (55) Arizona Cardinals
  24. (56) Dallas Cowboys
  25. (57) Buffalo Bills
  26. (58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee
  27. (59) Green Bay Packers
  28. (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. (61) San Francisco 49ers
  30. (62) Kansas City Chiefs
  31. (63) Cincinnati Bengals
  32. (64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

  1. (65) Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
  3. (67) New York Giants
  4. (68) Houston Texans
  5. (69) Tennessee Titans (from NewYork Jets)
  6. (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
  7. (71) Chicago Bears
  8. (72) Seattle Seahawks
  9. (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
  10. (74) Atlanta Falcons
  11. (75) Denver Broncos
  12. (76) Baltimore Ravens
  13. (77) Minnesota Vikings
  14. (78) Cleveland Browns
  15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers
  16. (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
  17. (81) New York Giants (from Miami)
  18. (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis)
  19. (83) Philadelphia Eagles
  20. (84) Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. (85) New England Patriots
  22. (86) Las Vegas Raiders
  23. (87) Arizona Cardinals
  24. (88) Dallas Cowboys
  25. (89) Buffalo Bills
  26. (90) Tennessee Titans
  27. (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. (92) Green Bay Packers
  29. (93) San Francisco 49ers
  30. (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City)
  31. (95) Cincinnati Bengals
  32. (96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
  33. (97*) Detroit Lions
  34. (98*) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
  35. (99*) Cleveland Browns
  36. (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore)
  37. (101*) New York Jets (from New Orleans via Tennessee and Philadelphia)
  38. (102*) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)
  39. (103*) Kansas City Chiefs
  40. (104*) Los Angeles Rams
  41. (105*) San Francisco 49ers

* Compensatory selection

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...