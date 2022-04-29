When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Day 2

The 2022 NFL Draft continues on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds. Below, see how you can tune in to see what the New York Giants do on Day 2 of the draft.

There are seven rounds in the draft and the selection order is determined based on the reverse order of finish from the prior season’s standings, with certain tiebreakers. Draft selections may be traded up to or during the NFL draft. Teams picking in Round 2 have seven minutes to pick and five minutes between picks in Round 3.

Compensatory selections are issued for net free-agency losses from the year before at the ends of Rounds 3 through 7.

What you need to know

What: The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Verizon

When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

NFLN Announcers: Rounds 2-3: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Joel Klatt. Theater Set: Chris Rose & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark

ESPN Announcers:

Primary ESPN Set (NFL Theater – adjacent to the Caesars Forum): Mike Greenberg (host for the first two nights), Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack. City reporters: Jeff Darlington (Chiefs), Kimberley A. Martin (Jets), Sal Paolantonio (Eagles), Dianna Russini (Giants).

Primary ABC Set: Rece Davis (host), Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel.

ESPN Radio: Shae Peppler Cornette (host) alongside Mike Tannenbaum and Ian Fitzsimmons

ESPN Social Media Shows (available on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter): Harry Douglas, Domonique Foxworth, Jason Fitz, Spencer Hall, Mina Kimes, Field Yates, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, Skubie Mageza and Phil Murphy.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela Pablo Viruega (from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn) alongside Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa and Carlos Nava.

SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps. Also on Fubo.

Rounds 2-3 selection order

Round 2

Round 3

(65) Jacksonville Jaguars (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) (67) New York Giants (68) Houston Texans (69) Tennessee Titans (from NewYork Jets) (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) (71) Chicago Bears (72) Seattle Seahawks (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) (74) Atlanta Falcons (75) Denver Broncos (76) Baltimore Ravens (77) Minnesota Vikings (78) Cleveland Browns (79) Los Angeles Chargers (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans) (81) New York Giants (from Miami) (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis) (83) Philadelphia Eagles (84) Pittsburgh Steelers (85) New England Patriots (86) Las Vegas Raiders (87) Arizona Cardinals (88) Dallas Cowboys (89) Buffalo Bills (90) Tennessee Titans (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92) Green Bay Packers (93) San Francisco 49ers (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City) (95) Cincinnati Bengals (96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) (97*) Detroit Lions (98*) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans) (99*) Cleveland Browns (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore) (101*) New York Jets (from New Orleans via Tennessee and Philadelphia) (102*) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco) (103*) Kansas City Chiefs (104*) Los Angeles Rams (105*) San Francisco 49ers

* Compensatory selection

