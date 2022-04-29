 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Day 2

How to catch all the action on Friday from Rounds 2 and 3

By Joseph Czikk
NFL: NFL Draft
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Giants fan Sam Prince after being selected as the fifth overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft continues on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds. Below, see how you can tune in to see what the New York Giants do on Day 2 of the draft.

There are seven rounds in the draft and the selection order is determined based on the reverse order of finish from the prior season’s standings, with certain tiebreakers. Draft selections may be traded up to or during the NFL draft. Teams picking in Round 2 have seven minutes to pick and five minutes between picks in Round 3.

Compensatory selections are issued for net free-agency losses from the year before at the ends of Rounds 3 through 7.

What you need to know

What: The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Verizon
When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook
TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
NFLN Announcers: Rounds 2-3: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Joel Klatt. Theater Set: Chris Rose & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark

ESPN Announcers:

Primary ESPN Set (NFL Theater – adjacent to the Caesars Forum): Mike Greenberg (host for the first two nights), Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack. City reporters: Jeff Darlington (Chiefs), Kimberley A. Martin (Jets), Sal Paolantonio (Eagles), Dianna Russini (Giants).

Primary ABC Set: Rece Davis (host), Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel.

ESPN Radio: Shae Peppler Cornette (host) alongside Mike Tannenbaum and Ian Fitzsimmons

ESPN Social Media Shows (available on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter): Harry Douglas, Domonique Foxworth, Jason Fitz, Spencer Hall, Mina Kimes, Field Yates, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, Skubie Mageza and Phil Murphy.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela Pablo Viruega (from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn) alongside Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa and Carlos Nava.

SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps. Also on Fubo.

Rounds 2-3 selection order

Round 2

  1. (33) Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. (34) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
  3. (35) Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)
  4. (36) New York Giants
  5. (37) Houston Texans
  6. (38) New York Jets (from Carolina)
  7. (39) Chicago Bears
  8. (40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
  9. (41) Seattle Seahawks
  10. (42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
  11. (43) Atlanta Falcons
  12. (44) Cleveland Browns
  13. (45) Baltimore Ravens
  14. (46) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
  15. (47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis)
  16. (48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
  17. (49) New Orleans Saints
  18. (50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
  19. (51) Philadelphia Eagles
  20. (52) Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. (53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
  22. (54) New England Patriots
  23. (55) Arizona Cardinals
  24. (56) Dallas Cowboys
  25. (57) Buffalo Bills
  26. (58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee
  27. (59) Green Bay Packers
  28. (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. (61) San Francisco 49ers
  30. (62) Kansas City Chiefs
  31. (63) Cincinnati Bengals
  32. (64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

  1. (65) Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
  3. (67) New York Giants
  4. (68) Houston Texans
  5. (69) Tennessee Titans (from NewYork Jets)
  6. (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
  7. (71) Chicago Bears
  8. (72) Seattle Seahawks
  9. (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
  10. (74) Atlanta Falcons
  11. (75) Denver Broncos
  12. (76) Baltimore Ravens
  13. (77) Minnesota Vikings
  14. (78) Cleveland Browns
  15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers
  16. (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
  17. (81) New York Giants (from Miami)
  18. (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis)
  19. (83) Philadelphia Eagles
  20. (84) Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. (85) New England Patriots
  22. (86) Las Vegas Raiders
  23. (87) Arizona Cardinals
  24. (88) Dallas Cowboys
  25. (89) Buffalo Bills
  26. (90) Tennessee Titans
  27. (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. (92) Green Bay Packers
  29. (93) San Francisco 49ers
  30. (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City)
  31. (95) Cincinnati Bengals
  32. (96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
  33. (97*) Detroit Lions
  34. (98*) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
  35. (99*) Cleveland Browns
  36. (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore)
  37. (101*) New York Jets (from New Orleans via Tennessee and Philadelphia)
  38. (102*) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)
  39. (103*) Kansas City Chiefs
  40. (104*) Los Angeles Rams
  41. (105*) San Francisco 49ers

* Compensatory selection

