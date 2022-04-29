Giants draft picks 2022: New York trades back twice, selects WR Wan’Dale Robinson at No. 43

The New York Giants traded back twice in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, ending up with pick No. 43 after starting the night with the 36th overall pick. With that selection, the Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

A 5-foot-8, 178-pound speedster, Robinson is a surprising selection.

The Giants collected picks 38 and 146 (Round 5) from the New York Jets in their first move back. Then, they swapped the 38th overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons for No. 43 and No. 114 (Round 4).

In his draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic said:

Robinson is hyper-quick and slippery to create pockets of separation out of his breaks and elude pursuit after the catch. He has excellent field awareness with the ball in his hands, but his routes are a little rough, and he has more career drops (11) than receiving touchdowns (10). Overall, Robinson is undersized and quicker than fast, but he is a catch-and-go creator with outstanding vision and athleticism in the open field. He has potential to be a starting NFL slot receiver and return man.

Robinson is a player we did not profile in the buildup to the draft.

Sports Info Solutions says:

Robinson projects as a solid No. 3 slot option at the next level currently with the potential to grow into a real mismatch inside as he continues to gain experience as a true receiver. Teams looking to get the most out of him will utilize him heavily underneath, on screens, and in the running game while he refines his downfield route savvy. His release suddenness can make him a reliable third down option in the short passing game. He’s less dynamic and refined as a receiver but otherwise is in a similar mold to Kadarius Toney as a prospect. Robinson also has extensive return experience through his football career, and his skill set makes him a strong candidate to immediately handle both kick and punt return duties.

Where he fits with the Giants

It is no surprise that the Giants took a wide receiver on Day 2 of the draft. It is, though, a surprise that they took this one.

The comparison to Toney might raise eyebrows, and once again fuel speculation that the Giants might be willing to listen to offers for the 2021 first-round pick, who was chosen by the previous regime.

Schoen said bluntly after the pick that “we’re not shopping Kadarius Toney.”

The Giants do have questions at wide receiver. The uncertainty around Toney. Sterling Shepard coming back from an Achilles tendon tear and being in the final year of his contract. Kenny Golladay having been unproductive a year ago. Darius Slayton having seen his production go backwards the past two seasons, and with reports circulating that he could be on the trade block.

Schoen said the Giants would have a plan for any player the team drafted. Friday night he told media that the Giants have a “very clear vision” for Robinson.

The Giants have eight more selections over the final three rounds, giving them a total of 11 in this draft.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

