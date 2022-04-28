 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reacts to Giants first-round picks

Twitter approves: ‘Best day in 10 years’ for Giants

By Joseph Czikk
NFL: NFL Draft

The New York Giants selected an edge and right tackle on Thursday night when they selected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama’s Evan Neal with the 5th and 7th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Twitter appeared to immediately approve of the picks. You can’t always count on social media reaction to give you an accurate picture of success or failure, but it sure seems like Giants fans hit it big tonight.

No offensive tackles were chosen in the first four picks. The Giants, knowing two of the three top tackles would be available at No. 7, took advantage of that by selecting Thibodeaux at No. 5. Then, at No. 7, they took Neal to plug their hole at right tackle.

