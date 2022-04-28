Social media reacts to Giants first-round picks

The New York Giants selected an edge and right tackle on Thursday night when they selected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama’s Evan Neal with the 5th and 7th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Twitter appeared to immediately approve of the picks. You can’t always count on social media reaction to give you an accurate picture of success or failure, but it sure seems like Giants fans hit it big tonight.

No offensive tackles were chosen in the first four picks. The Giants, knowing two of the three top tackles would be available at No. 7, took advantage of that by selecting Thibodeaux at No. 5. Then, at No. 7, they took Neal to plug their hole at right tackle.

I don’t say this often, but that feels like a home run first round for the Giants. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 29, 2022

The Giants just got better with Kayvon and now Evan Neal. Pretty soon the Cowboys will no longer be able to back into winning this division. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2022

Evan Neal, thank you @Giants!



My #1 LT and one of the best pass protecting LT I’ve seen come out in a long time. He has Orlando Pace-like potential.



Obviously a huge need for them. Gonna give Daniel Jones a chance this year. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

The Giants steal 2 of the best players in draft. Days of Dave Gettleman’s arrogance and ignorance are over. Stud pass rusher. Stud offensive linemen. Sheer perfection. Schoen! Daboll! This is best day for Giants in 10 years. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) April 29, 2022

#Giants source told me that Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux were top players on their board headed into today. They simply didn't expect Neal to still be available here.



Great start for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to fill two massive holes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2022

What a bonanza with the Giants' first two picks -- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and OT Evan Neal. I don't know of any Giants' fans who can boo those picks. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 29, 2022

A perfect draft first round for the New York Giants. We got a pass rusher who could be the best player in the draft. We got another tackle to finally have a good offensive line. Two studs. Great stuff. The future is bright. All aboard the Schoen Train! — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) April 29, 2022

Thibodeuax and Neal was one of the best combo picks possible for the New York Giants. Incredible start to the Joe Schoen Era — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 29, 2022

The Giants getting KT and Evan Neal is a fucking grand slam. Bravo — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 29, 2022

