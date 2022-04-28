 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Giants picking up Dexter Lawrence’s fifth-year option, but not Daniel Jones’

A true “prove-it” year for Daniel Jones.

By Chris Pflum
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the New York Giants are exercising their fifth year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Lawrence’s fifth year option is roughly $10.7 million, fully guaranteed, and will tie Lawrence to the Giants through the 2023 season. Lawrence has flashed in his first three years with the Giants and he will have two seasons to develop under Wink Martindale.

Judy Battista, meanwhile, is reporting that the Giants won’t be exercising their fifth year option on quarterback Daniel Jones.

As Battista notes, this news isn’t exactly unexpected.

The Giants’ new regime has no investment in Jones, who was drafted by Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones has, so far, struggled with turnovers, erratic play, and injuries in his three years as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

The decision to not pick up Jones’ fifth-year option makes the 2022 season a true “prove it” year for Jones.

It’s notable that Battista brings up the franchise tag for 2023. OverTheCap projects the franchise tag for a quarterback to be approximately $31.5 million next year. Jones’ fifth year option would have been about $22.4 million.

