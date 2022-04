Giants mock draft tracker, final edition: OT/CB is most popular combination

Our final New York Giants mock draft tracker is here, and there is a clear consensus that GM Joe Schoen will select an offensive tackle with the fifth overall pick. We have 83 mock drafts in this edition, and 69 of those (83.1 percent) feature the selection of an offensive lineman at No. 5.

Evan Neal of Alabama was chosen 29 times (34.9 percent).

Ikem Ekwonu of NC State was chosen 23 times (27.7 percent).

Charles Cross of Mississippi State was chosen 17 times (20.5 percent), many of them in the most recent of our mock drafts.

The other position considered at No. 5 was cornerback. Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati was selected six times (7.2 percent) and Derek Stingley of LSU four times (4.8 percent).

At No. 7, Gardner was the clear choice. He was selected in 27 mock draft (32.5 percent). Stingley was chosen eight times (9.6 percent), making cornerback the choice at No. 7 in 35 of the 83 mock drafts (42.1 percent).

So, a few hours from now we will know the real deal. How accurate will all of this be? That’s anybody’s guess, and actually doesn’t really matter.