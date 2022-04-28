NFL Draft results 2022: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

The wait for the 2022 NFL Draft is finally over. Tonight’s draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, with plenty of mystery surrounding where the top prospects will end up. Big Blue View will be covering it with live updates and analysis.
The first round of the draft will start live at 8 p.m. It will broadcast live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Friday’s TV coverage of the NFL Draft will start at 7 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at noon ET.
This post will provide updates, including surprising picks and trades, throughout the evening. The New York Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks in Round 1. You can check out the odds for this year’s draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
[7:55 p.m.]: ESPN is reporting that the Giants want to go best player available at No. 5 and would prefer to trade out of No. 7.
Round 1 pick tracker
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. Giants (via Chicago Bears)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
10. Jets (via Seahawks)
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
16. New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts and Eagles)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Eagles (via Saints)
19. Saints (via Eagles)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins)
30. Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
Loading comments...