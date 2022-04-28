NFL Draft rumors 2022: Tracking news, rumors, buzz, speculation impacting Giants before Round 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is just hours away, and there are plenty of draft rumors circulating about what might happen. Let’s track some of the news, rumors and buzz that might impact the New York Giants before they are on the clock with the fifth and seventh overall picks on Thursday night.

Newest reports will be pushed to the top.

Toney staying, Bradberry going?

The latest report from CBS Sports indicates that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is probably staying with the Giants, but that cornerback James Bradberry’s Giants career could be in its final hours.

The Giants had gotten calls from at least two teams before the news broke Friday that they were shopping WR Kadarius Toney. But, as I understood it, the G-Men weren’t actually shopping Toney. Schoen should absolutely listen to any and all offers that come his way, especially for a player many teams had off their board last year who hasn’t been able to be on the field much for his team. Color me surprised if Toney isn’t still a Giant by the end of the weekend. But James Bradberry? He’s a guy who could be moved Friday. NFL teams will soon realize after Thursday that sending a second or third-rounder to New York for Bradberry and his contract is a better proposition than using that pick on an unproven rookie. The Giants have picks No. 36, 67 and 81 on Day 2 and could add one more in the best-value day of the draft by shipping Bradberry.

Medical red flags? Evan Neal’s camp pushes back

Via Pro Football Talk:

There’s completely unverified and inaccurate chatter that he has an unspecified medical issue, one that supposedly has prompted one teams to take him off the board. We mention it only because Neal’s camp has heard it, and is trying to set the record straight. We’re told that Neal was not asked to return to Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine’s all-important medical re-check. That’s usually the clearest sign of a guy who has some sort of medical problem that requires another look before it’s time to make the picks. Also, his personal coach, Duke Manyweather, has challenged the reporting of a medical issue with facts. “FAKE NEWS!” Manyweather said on Twitter. “Neal WAS NOT a medical re-check and was medically cleared at Combine. Dude hasn’t missed a workout since the national championship!”

Quick hits

Derek Stingley Jr. now even money to go at No. 3.



(@CaesarsSports) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 28, 2022

To be clear: Giants and Seahawks are getting calls on their respective picks. This isn't Seattle trying to move to 7 (as far as I know). Teams call each other to check parameters on any potential movement. Carry on. https://t.co/qCLHUtQcWI — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux loves New York.