Giants news, 4/28: Draft Day is finally here

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets target Sauce Gardner says ‘I’m the chosen one’ — and a whole lot more — as he struts into Las Vegas

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” he said, after an NFL charity event, of overcoming adversity as a kid in Detroit and player at Cincinnati. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Why Giants are unlikely to pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and what comes next

Evan Neal ‘medical issue’ report irks coach before NFL Draft 2022

Neal’s former coach says the concerns are “fake news.”

Who’s the best tackle for the Giants? O-line experts break down the top draft options

Four experts, four different rankings for Neal, Ekwonu, and Cross.

Ways Giants Can Clear More Salary Cap Space

On trade front...Giants (No. 7) have received calls from teams about potentially trading into that spot, and Seahawks (No. 9) has some preliminary interest in that pick. But many teams largely expect movement to occur after the top 10. The 11-14 range could be sweet spot — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux on possibly playing in New York, his "second home":



"That's the biggest stage, that's primetime. I'm ready."pic.twitter.com/DjYqJ1FWe7 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 27, 2022

They have the 5th and 7th picks.



It’s time for the Giants to admit they were wrong. pic.twitter.com/iMlVNK0wVb — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 27, 2022

