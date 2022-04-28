Giants news, 4/28: Draft Day is finally here

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets target Sauce Gardner says ‘I’m the chosen one’ — and a whole lot more — as he struts into Las Vegas
“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” he said, after an NFL charity event, of overcoming adversity as a kid in Detroit and player at Cincinnati. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”
Why Giants are unlikely to pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and what comes next
Evan Neal ‘medical issue’ report irks coach before NFL Draft 2022
Neal’s former coach says the concerns are “fake news.”
Who’s the best tackle for the Giants? O-line experts break down the top draft options
Four experts, four different rankings for Neal, Ekwonu, and Cross.
Ways Giants Can Clear More Salary Cap Space
On trade front...Giants (No. 7) have received calls from teams about potentially trading into that spot, and Seahawks (No. 9) has some preliminary interest in that pick. But many teams largely expect movement to occur after the top 10. The 11-14 range could be sweet spot— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2022
Kayvon Thibodeaux on possibly playing in New York, his "second home":— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 27, 2022
"That's the biggest stage, that's primetime. I'm ready."pic.twitter.com/DjYqJ1FWe7
They have the 5th and 7th picks.— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 27, 2022
It’s time for the Giants to admit they were wrong. pic.twitter.com/iMlVNK0wVb
In case you missed it
- 7 for 7, final version: Giants and Joe Schoen have their top 7 players, and here are mine
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Ikem Ekwonu, OT/G, North Carolina State
- The fifth-year option as a barometer of draft success
- NFL Draft rumors: Derek Stingley to Giants chatter continues
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...