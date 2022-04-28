 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants news, 4/28: Draft Day is finally here

New York Giants headlines for Thursday

By Jeremy Portnoy
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets target Sauce Gardner says ‘I’m the chosen one’ — and a whole lot more — as he struts into Las Vegas

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” he said, after an NFL charity event, of overcoming adversity as a kid in Detroit and player at Cincinnati. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Why Giants are unlikely to pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and what comes next

Evan Neal ‘medical issue’ report irks coach before NFL Draft 2022

Neal’s former coach says the concerns are “fake news.”

Who’s the best tackle for the Giants? O-line experts break down the top draft options

Four experts, four different rankings for Neal, Ekwonu, and Cross.

Ways Giants Can Clear More Salary Cap Space

