When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. as the 32 NFL teams descend on Las Vegas to gamble on their futures. It will be Vegas’ first time hosting the draft, since the city was supposed to have hosted the 2020 draft before Covid forced it online.

There are seven rounds in the draft and the selection order is determined based on the reverse order of finish from the prior season’s standings, with certain tiebreakers. Draft selections may be traded up to or during the NFL draft. Teams picking in Round 1 have 10 minutes on the clock to make their selections, followed by seven minutes in Round 2 and five minutes between picks in Rounds 3 through 7.

Compensatory selections are issued for net free-agency losses from the year before at the ends of Rounds 3 through 7.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first overall for the second year in a row. Last year, they selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1. Could the first pick this year be Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson? Georgia defensive end Travon Walker? Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal? How about Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux? We’ll all find out on Thursday night.

What you need to know

What: The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Verizon

When: First round, Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3, Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7, Saturday, April 30 at Noon ET.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

NFLN Announcers: Round 1: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Stanford Head Coach David Shaw. Theater Set: Kurt Warner & Joel Klatt. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark

Rounds 2-3: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Joel Klatt. Theater Set: Chris Rose & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark

Rounds 4-7: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Correspondent: Rachel Bonnetta

ESPN Announcers:

Primary ESPN Set (NFL Theater – adjacent to the Caesars Forum): Mike Greenberg (host for the first two nights), Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack. City reporters: Jeff Darlington (Chiefs), Kimberley A. Martin (Jets), Sal Paolantonio (Eagles), Dianna Russini (Giants).

Primary ABC Set: Rece Davis (host), Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel.

ESPN Radio: Shae Peppler Cornette (host) alongside Mike Tannenbaum and Ian Fitzsimmons

ESPN Social Media Shows (available on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter): Harry Douglas, Domonique Foxworth, Jason Fitz, Spencer Hall, Mina Kimes, Field Yates, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, Skubie Mageza and Phil Murphy.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela Pablo Viruega (from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn) alongside Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa and Carlos Nava.

SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), Westwood One (Round 1) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps. Also via Fubo.

Current first-round selection order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Giants (via Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

10. Jets (via Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts and Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Eagles (via Saints)

19. Saints (via Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins)

30. Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio