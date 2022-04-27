NFL Draft rumors: Derek Stingley to Giants chatter continues

We are now just a day away from the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s check some of the draft rumors and buzz that might impact your New York Giants.

More Derek Stingley Jr. chatter

ESPN says the LSU cornerback “seems to have worked his way back into the top-10 conversation” and that the Giants “are among the teams to watch” as a landing spot.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds, in a report that contains virtually nothing we didn’t already know, that the Giants would “ideally like to take an offensive tackle with one of those and trade down with the other to try to get an additional first-round pick next year.”

There has been a plethora of what Thibodeaux perceives as shots at his character that have come out in recent months. His takeaway after experiencing the last few months of the pre-draft process is that he's more than ready for it to be over. "It's not what you think it is. There's a lot of curveballs. There's a lot of stuff other than football that go into it. A lot of politics," Thibodeaux said. "Just the media aspect of it -- how things are portrayed and how narratives are written." Thibodeaux is referring to rumblings that often center on his open desires to be more than just an athlete. He wants to have a big social media following and has ambitions to go into broadcast media after his football career is over. The New York Post recently reported that an anonymous source said there were concerns Thibodeaux had more desire to build his brand than be a great football player. Others have questioned whether Thibodeaux played with full effort on the football field all the time. "I've been critiqued my whole life, so that's not new. It's just tough when people who aren't in my situation don't know how to handle it, particularly my family, my mom, when they see a story that is challenging my character. Critiquing is one thing. Misinformation is another," Thibodeaux said. "There's been a lot of misinformation."

Quick hits

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens have been among the teams most aggressively researching the possibility of trading up. The Giants, or course, are a team looking to move down.

This has to be good for the Giants, doesn’t it?