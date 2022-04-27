2022 NFL Draft: Big Blue View consensus big board

We’re in the home stretch as we prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, and we’re just a few short days from knowing who will be the newest members of the New York Giants.

That means it’s time to premier the 2022 edition of the Big Blue View consensus big board.

Rather than a simple numeric board, we prefer to use a two-axis big board which breaks the prospects by position and neighborhood.

As usual, this is a consensus board with the input from all of BBV’s draft experts.

And I’d like to take this moment to thank Nick Falato, Mark Schofield, and BBV’s prodigal contributor, InvictusXI, for their time and help putting this board together. This board is the result of hundreds of hours worth of tape study between the four of us, and I believe that our consensus is better than anything we could have put together on our own.

Offensive Big Board

Defensive Big Board