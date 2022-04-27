Giants news, 4/27: Kadarius Toney, Draft Day prep, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It never made sense for Giants to give up on Kadarius Toney

Not every NFL general manager follows this advice, but they’ve all heard the axiom over the years. In fact, it’s been uttered by many executives over the decades across multiple sports: You don’t give up on talent. That’s the simple reason why the Giants were likely never going to trade receiver Kadarius Toney and why doing so would be a huge mistake. When he was healthy last season, he looked like a special player, an elite talent.

Giants Will Have Special Guest Announcing The No. 5 Pick

Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince will join commissioner Roger Goodell on stage to announce the No. 5 overall pick for his favorite team. Sam learned that he would be making the call from Giants legend Eli Manning on Monday, per NFL.com. Sam, a North Caldwell, New Jersey native, is battling a heart condition. He received a heart transplant and is doing “much better.”

NFL Draft News and Rumors: Teams doing late homework on Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson are reportedly still in play for New York.

2022 NFL Draft: Giants, Jets face golden chance to speed turnarounds

