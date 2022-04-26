Giants news, 4/26: Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, draft buzz, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Interesting quote regarding Kadarius Toney in Dan Duggan’s notebook:

“Not a guy you can trust,” a source within the organization said. “Likes the NFL lifestyle, but not the NFL work.”

What struck me is that came within the Giants organization.

Duggan also reported that the Giants are shopping wide receiver Darius Slayton. That’s no surprise given his declining production the past two seasons and his $2.5 million salary. Personally, I have doubts Slayton makes the 53-man roster. If the Giants can get something for him, that’s a bonus.

Most people believe the Giants’ biggest need is an offensive lineman, and that is a priority for the team this week, even if it isn’t one in the first round. Because they pick fifth and seventh, if there are two offensive linemen the Giants like somewhat equally when they get on the clock they may select a defender first knowing that at least one of the two tackles will be there at seven. They may even trade back from seven and hope either one of the top three linemen remains available — has all the smoke about the Giants loving Charles Cross from Mississippi State been a setup for being able to grab him later in the round? — or depending on how far they retreat pick one of the many serviceable starting-caliber linemen who will be on the board late in the first or early in the second. All of which indicates the Giants’ first first-round pick on Thursday will be a defender.

Chargers trade 17th overall pick (and other picks) to Giants for 7th overall pick The Chargers have been incredibly aggressive this offseason, partially due to the nuclear arms race that is the AFC West right now, and partially to maximize the three years left on Justin Herbert’s rookie contract. They’ve signed JC Jackson and traded for Khalil Mack to bolster their defense, and here, they trade up in the hopes of drafting whichever one of Ikem Ekwonu or Charles Cross fall out of the top five in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chargers could always use offensive line help, and numerous mock drafts have them taking a pass blocker in the first round, so it’s only logical that if they truly want a certain prospect, they decide to just go get him. The Giants lose nothing in this scenario and actually gain quite a bit. They’d still be able to select someone like Kenyon Green or Tyler Lindenbaum to improve their own offensive line at 17 and might be able to get the Chargers to come off of one of their future firsts as well. Right now in their rebuild, the Giants need players and lots of them after half a decade of sheer incompetence by former general manager David Gettleman.

Get enough additional picks, especially a 2023 first-rounder, and I would be OK with this.

