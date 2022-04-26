2022 NFL Draft: Will the Giants supplement the defensive line?

As with nearly every position on the roster, the New York Giants could use more talent along the defensive line. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence is a nice start, but they are not enough.

Let’s preview the position as we prep for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The current depth chart

Starters: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, ???

Reserves: Raymond Johnson III, David Moa, Justin Ellis

2022 draft class

Round 1 possibilities

Jordan Davis, Georgia [Prospect profile]

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia [Prospect profile]

I doubt either Davis or Wyatt would be in play for the Giants in the top 10. Perhaps in a trade-down scenario, though the Giants likely have priorities at positions of higher value.

Day 2 (Round 2-3) possibilities

Logan Hall, Houston [Prospect profile]

Travis Jones, UConn

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M [Prospect profile]

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma [Prospect profile]

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama [Prospect profile]

There are several intriguing players here. Hall is a versatile, athletic player who can be used outside on early downs and inside as a pass rusher. Jones and Mathis nose tackle types who could help free Dexter Lawrence to play more as a 3-4 defensive end.

Day 3 (Round 4-6) possibilities

Zachary Carter, Florida [Prospect profile]

Matthew Butler, Tennessee [Prospect profile]

John Ridgeway, Arkansas [Prospect profile]

Thomas Booker, Stanford

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Neil Farrell, LSU

Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA [Prospect profile]

Eyiome Uwazurike, Iowa State

Christopher Hinton, Michigan

Eric Johnson, Missouri State

Kalia Davis, UCF

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M