2022 NFL Draft: Will the Giants supplement the defensive line?

As with nearly every position on the roster, the New York Giants could use more talent along the defensive line. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence is a nice start, but they are not enough.
Let’s preview the position as we prep for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The current depth chart
Starters: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, ???
Reserves: Raymond Johnson III, David Moa, Justin Ellis
2022 draft class
Round 1 possibilities
Jordan Davis, Georgia [Prospect profile]
Devonte Wyatt, Georgia [Prospect profile]
I doubt either Davis or Wyatt would be in play for the Giants in the top 10. Perhaps in a trade-down scenario, though the Giants likely have priorities at positions of higher value.
Day 2 (Round 2-3) possibilities
Logan Hall, Houston [Prospect profile]
Travis Jones, UConn
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M [Prospect profile]
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma [Prospect profile]
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama [Prospect profile]
There are several intriguing players here. Hall is a versatile, athletic player who can be used outside on early downs and inside as a pass rusher. Jones and Mathis nose tackle types who could help free Dexter Lawrence to play more as a 3-4 defensive end.
Day 3 (Round 4-6) possibilities
Zachary Carter, Florida [Prospect profile]
Matthew Butler, Tennessee [Prospect profile]
John Ridgeway, Arkansas [Prospect profile]
Thomas Booker, Stanford
Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
Neil Farrell, LSU
Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA [Prospect profile]
Eyiome Uwazurike, Iowa State
Christopher Hinton, Michigan
Eric Johnson, Missouri State
Kalia Davis, UCF
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Loading comments...