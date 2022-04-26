NFL Draft rumors: Trade-down scenarios for Giants at No. 7

We know, or at least think we know, that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen would be happy to trade down with one of his picks at No. 5 and No. 7 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are a couple of proposed ways he could do that.

Steelers interested in moving from No. 20 to No. 7

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said this week that he would try to “guestimate” what it would cost to move from pick No. 20 to No. 7, owned by the Giants, in Thursday’s Round 1.

Here is a proposal from Jared Dubin of CBS:

According to the old Jimmy Johnson trade chart, the No. 7 overall pick is worth 1,500 points. According to that chart, the Steelers would have to surrender their entire draft to make up that value, but even then Nos. 20 (850), 52 (380), 84 (170), 138 (37), 208 (6.6), 225 (1), and 241 (1) still come up short. More likely, some combination of 20, next year's first-round pick, and a Day 2 or Day 3 selection would get it done.

Using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, the trade I was able to have approved was No. 7 in exchange for No. 20, No. 52 and a 2023 second-round pick.

Would you do either of those from the Giants’ perspective?

What about moving down to No. 22?

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com proposes the following Giants trade down involving the Green Bay Packers:

Green Bay gets: No. 7 overall

New York gets: No. 22, No. 59, 2023 second-round pick

That is very similar to the package from Pittsburgh outlined above. Frelund writes:

As for the Giants, this trade gives them four selections in that aforementioned sweet-spot range. With so much depth in the 2022 class, there are a whole bunch of prospects who in other years would be rated between Nos. 20-32. So there’s a lot more projected value this year in the late-first-round-to-early-third-round (first eight picks) range relative to previous drafts. In this trade scenario, the Giants, who have a number of needs, still select at fifth overall and then four times in the desired range — plus, they get a second-round pick in 2023 as the cherry on top.

The NFL Mock Draft Database simulator approves a far more Giant-friendly trade:

Green Bay gets: No. 7 overall

New York gets: No. 22, No. 28, 2023 fourth-round pick

Would you do either of those from the Giants’ perspective?

Quick hits