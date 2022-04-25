Kadarius Toney reports to Giants’ voluntary workouts

Kadarius Toney reported to the New York Giants on Monday and took part in the team’s first Phase 2 workout of the voluntary offseason program. The team’s official website released a photo showing Toney working out, news that was initially reported by Bobby Skinner.

Toney, the Giants’ 2021 first-round draft choice, did not take part in Phase 1. Both GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were asked about Toney’s absence from the workouts, which are voluntary as negotiated in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Only a few players, including Toney and James Bradberry, were missing when media had access to last Wednesday’s Phase I voluntary mini-camp practice.

Toney had a rocky rookie season. He skipped voluntary workouts as he had not signed his rookie contract. He missed most of training camp with COVID-19 and a hamstring injury. He suffered a variety of injuries during the season, and had a second bout with COVID-19. Toney ended up playing in only 10 games.

Toney also had a couple of social media missteps as a rookie, and there were reports that the previous regime was not happy with his commitment.

The Giants drafted Toney No. 20 overall after trading down from pick No. 11.

There have been reports that the Giants have had discussions about trading Toney.