NFL Draft rumors: Cross and .... Stingley for Giants?

Let’s check some of the New York Giants draft buzz with the 2022 NFL Draft coming up in just a few days.

Cross to Giants buzz heating up

We have heard this before, but ESPN’s Matt Miller is continuing to connect Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross to the Giants. He says:

“ ... keep a close watch on the Giants and offensive tackle Charles Cross (Mississippi State). The buzz connecting these two has only continued to heat up as we near the draft. Cross met privately with the Giants recently — they own picks Nos. 5 and 7 — and there is a belief within their front office that he could be the answer at right tackle as a day one starter.”

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network wrote that Cross is “the top offensive tackle on some boards around the league. “ Pauline expects Cross to be off the board no later than pick No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers. The Giants, of course, have picks No. 5 and No. 7.

Derek Stingley Jr. continuing to rise

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., healthy and coming off an impressive Pro Day, is clearly in the top 10 conversation, Maybe even top 5. Miller says:

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. continues to rise the closer we get to the draft. So high, in fact, that he lands in the top five in my upcoming seven-round mock draft (releasing Tuesday morning). Stingley’s physical ability is a given, but teams to whom I’ve spoken reference his interviews as going exceptionally well and his medical reports coming back clean. While Stingley didn’t look himself in three games in 2021, as one source told me: “He can’t control an injury. We’re bought in that he’ll return to his previous form.”

The Athletic’s Diante Lee believes Stingley Jr. is a better NFL prospect than Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner. He writes:

Stingley checks every box: He’s adept at the line of scrimmage, can handle every route on the tree, trusts himself to play the throw and has the ball skills to do something when the ball arrives. I would like to see him play a little more aggressively at times, and his tackling is below the expectations I have for a player of his caliber, but there isn’t a receiver who will line up across from Stingley and believe any production will come easily.

McShay on Giants’ intentions

Here is ESPN’s todd McShay Monday on what he is hearing about the Giants.

Similar to the Jets, the Giants will be playing the if-then game to find the best combination of picks in the top 10. I expect the Giants to focus in on offensive tackle and edge rusher, and the team sandwiched between their pair of picks -- Carolina -- has a lot to do with how the Giants approach No. 5. The Panthers obviously need an offensive tackle, but they aren't expected to be part of the edge rusher fray, so I'm hearing New York could look to get its tackle of choice first before addressing the pass rush at No. 7. The only scenario that blows up that plan would be the Panthers trading out of No. 6 with a team looking to jump the Giants' No. 7 selection for an edge rusher One name I'm hearing some buzz on for the Giants is Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross. I'm not sure where he ranks on the team's board or if he is even their No. 1 tackle, but there is a lot of talk about the Giants being enamored with his pass-protection skill set.

Quick hits

It's draft week, which means it's lying week, but there is a lot of chatter this morning about the Jaguars and Ikem Ekwonu.



Could be that they like him a lot and might not draft him…but the buzz is definitely out there that he is in play at No. 1 overall. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 25, 2022

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022