2022 NFL Draft: Giants need infusion of talent at linebacker

The New York Giants could use help in a lot of places. Inside linebacker is unquestionably one of them. Let’s look at the position entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

The current depth chart

Starters: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder

Reserves: T.J. Brunson, Omari Cobb, Carter Coughlin, Trent Harris, Justin Hilliard

There are issues here. Martinez is a terrific player, but was never the most athletic linebacker. He is coming off a torn ACL. He is also in the final year of his contract. Crowder has played a lot in his first two seasons and has been excellent value for having been Mr. Irrelevant. Still, is he really a guy you want starting?

2022 draft class

Round 1 possibilities

Devin Lloyd, Utah [Prospect profile]

Nakobe Dean, Georgia [Prospect profile]

It is highly unlikely that the Giants would use a top 10 selection on one of these two players. Dean might be available at No. 36 in Round 2, although I wouldn’t count on it.

Day 2 (Round 2-3) possibilities

Christian Harris, Alabama [Prospect profile]

Quay Walker, Georgia [Prospect profile]

Chad Muma, Wyoming [Prospect profile]

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin [Prospect profile]

Troy Andersen, Montana State [Prospect profile]

Channing Tindall, Georgia [Prospect profile]

Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma [Prospect profile]

Damone Clark, LSU

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

So many interesting players here. Draft buzz about Quay Walker is everywhere and he figures to be off the board in Round 2. Christian Harris, Chad Muma, Leo Chenal, Troy Anderson and Channing Tindall could all be possibilities before Day 2 concludes.

Day 3 (Round 4-6) possibilities

Brandon Smith, Penn State [Prospect profile]

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Mike Rose, Iowa State

D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Micah McFadden, Indiana

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Brandon Smith is an intriguing athlete. I did not see much production, though, when I watched him. Jesse Luketa is a player the Giants have visited with.