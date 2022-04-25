Giants news, 4/25: Possible Kadarius Toney trade destinations

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy NFL Draft week.

Exploring Kadarius Toney’s trade value, possible interested teams and how Giants would replace him - nj.com

Former First-Round NFL WR Has "Intriguing" Trade Market

Three Kadarius Toney Trade Destinations

Giants may opt for punting competition in NFL Draft 2022

Giants revamp data and innovation with new front office hires

