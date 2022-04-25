Giants news, 4/25: Possible Kadarius Toney trade destinations

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy NFL Draft week.
Exploring Kadarius Toney’s trade value, possible interested teams and how Giants would replace him - nj.com
Former First-Round NFL WR Has "Intriguing" Trade Market
Three Kadarius Toney Trade Destinations
Giants may opt for punting competition in NFL Draft 2022
Giants revamp data and innovation with new front office hires
- Ed’s mock draft 8.0: Does this collection of players make the Giants better?
- 2022 NFL Draft: Safety a position the Giants have to supplement
- Wink Martindale’s defensive philosophy and the 2022 NFL Draft
- What could Giants get in return for Kadarius Toney?
