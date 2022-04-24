2022 NFL Draft: Safety a position the Giants have to supplement

A look at the New York Giants’ depth chart reveals needs across the roster. None more obvious than safety. So, let’s review the position and the possibilities with the 2022 NFL Draft just days away.

The current depth chart

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love

Reserves: None

That is not a misprint. There are TWO safeties on the Giants’ roster. During mini-camp on Wednesday, third-year cornerback Jarren Williams got some work there. We don’t know, but that move might be permanent. What won’t be permanent is backup quarterback Brian Lewerke lining up at safety, which he was doing during some of the 7-on-7 work media witnessed.

So, umm, yeah, the Giants need to add players at this spot.

2022 draft class

Round 1 possibilities

[Using the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board]

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Daxton Hill, Michigan [Prospect profile]

I doubt the Giants will select him in the Top 10, but I have written several times that I would be fine with Kyle Hamilton ending up as a Giant. This is a player who can be used a number of ways, has coverage skills, tackling ability and tremendous instincts to get to the football.

Chris Pflum’s description of Daxton Hill makes you think he is a player Wink Martindale would love to coach:

“Dax Hill projects as a starting defensive back at the NFL level, with the potential to be an impact player for the right defense.

“Hill is versatile enough that his exact position might depend on the scheme into which he is drafted. He might be labeled a “nickel defender”, a “free safety”, or simply “DB” depending on the team. But whatever his eventual coordinator calls him, Hill should be able to find a home in his future defense. He has the range, communication skills, and Football IQ to man deep coverage zones, as well as the physicality and athleticism to man shallow coverage zones.

“Particularly aggressive or creative defensive coordinators could envision Hill as a defensive weapon in the mold of Tyrann Mathieu or Troy Polamalu.”

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) possibilities

Lewis Cine, Georgia [Prospect profile]

Jalen Pitre, Baylor [Prospect profile]

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State [Prospect profile]

Nick Cross, Maryland [Prospect profile]

Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Kerby Joseph, Illinois

If the Giants want Cine, Pitre or Brisker they probably have to make their move at No. 36. Unless, they find a way to pick up another second-round pick.

Cross or perhaps Cook could be in consideration with pick No. 81. I took Cross at No. 81 in my latest mock draft.

Day 3 (Rounds 4-6) possibilities

Verone McKinley III, Oregon

J.T. Woods, Baylor

Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M

Yusef Corker, Kentucky

Dane Belton, Iowa

Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Smoke Monday, Auburn

Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH.)

Bubba Bolden, Miami

To be honest, these guys all seem to be a fairly significant step down from the top eight safeties in the class.