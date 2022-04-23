Giants news, 4/23: Kadarius Toney trade, Logan Ryan, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan files grievance against New York Giants, source says

Ryan is disputing what he says is a guaranteed $3 million in his contract.

Giants’ Hypothetical Trade Packages for Kadarius Toney

One NFC executive thinks the Giants could get a second-rounder for Toney.

Twitter reacts to Giants seeking to trade Kadarius Toney

Jason Garrett on coaching again, his USFL gig, more

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to be a Top 5 pick by multiple teams. One source told me concerns about him are overblown. Multiple teams told me he's their 1st or 2nd DE. The Giants at 5 feel like a floor for him. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 22, 2022

