Giants news, 4/23: Kadarius Toney trade, Logan Ryan, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan files grievance against New York Giants, source says
Ryan is disputing what he says is a guaranteed $3 million in his contract.
Giants’ Hypothetical Trade Packages for Kadarius Toney
One NFC executive thinks the Giants could get a second-rounder for Toney.
Twitter reacts to Giants seeking to trade Kadarius Toney
Jason Garrett on coaching again, his USFL gig, more
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to be a Top 5 pick by multiple teams. One source told me concerns about him are overblown. Multiple teams told me he's their 1st or 2nd DE. The Giants at 5 feel like a floor for him.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 22, 2022
In case you missed it
- Report: Giants are trying to trade Kadarius Toney
- The quarterback the Giants should draft on Day 3 is...
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Giants mock draft tracker: Offensive tackle, Sauce Gardner is most popular combo
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...