Report: Giants are trying to trade Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants are actively looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to Pat Leonard of the Daily News.

Toney, the Giants’ 2021 first-round pick, has drawn headlines by failing to report to any of the voluntary offseason workouts the past three weeks following an injury-plagued rookie season. No one on the team explicitly expressed displeasure with Toney’s absence, but they also did not provide a reason for it.

Toney had a tumultuous rookie season. He skipped the voluntary workouts, missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and COVID-19, missed more time with COVID-19 during the season, as well as assorted other injuries. Toney also had a couple of social media missteps.

The Giants coaching staff began the season saying that Toney needed to learn to be a pro and gain the trust of his teammates and coaches. They were saying the same things at the end of the season.

According to Leonard, “There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.”

When he was on the field, Toney flashed the potential to be a star wideout. He caught 10 passes for 189 yards in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was, though, ejected from that game for throwing a punch. He finished the season with 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

Former GM Dave Gettleman drafted Toney with the No. 20 pick last year after trading down from the No. 11 slot. The Giants, of course, have a new GM in Joe Schoen and a new head coach in Brian Daboll.