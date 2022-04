Giants mock draft tracker: Offensive tackle, Sauce Gardner is most popular combo

There is a change at No. 5 this week in our New York Giants mock draft tracker. North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu has re-claimed the throne as the player most often mocked to the Giants with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The parameters were adjusted this week, with only mock drafts done this month considered. Ekwonu was selected at No. 5 in 22 of 57 mock drafts (38.6 percent). Evan Neal of Alabama, who held the top spot for the past couple of weeks, was chosen 20 times (35.1 percent).

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen six times (10.5 percent).

Overall, that means offensive tackles were chosen for the Giants at No. 5 in 48 of 57 mock drafts (84.2 percent).

At No. 7, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner was chosen 13 times (17.5 percent). Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected six times.