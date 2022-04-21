Jordan Akins signing: Giants reportedly add another tight end

The New York Giants have reportedly made another in what is becoming a long list of under-the-radar “prove-it” type free agent signings. Jordan Akins, a tight end who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Giants.

A third-round pick by Houston in 2018, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Akins has 114 receptions and three touchdowns in 58 NFL games, 23 of which were starts. He has averaged 11.1 yards per catch.

Akins is the second tight end to sign a one-year deal with the Giants, joining Ricky Seals-Jones.

Former Giants tight end Evan Engram signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith were both cut.

Giants tight ends coach Andy Bischoff held that same job with the Texans last season, so he worked with Akins.

Akins is already 29 despite only being in the NFL for four seasons. He is a former baseball player who was drafted in the third round by the Texas Rangers and spent four years as an outfielder in their minor league system before turning to football. Akins was selected in the third round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers. He hit .218 as an outfielder in four seasons in the Texas farm system, including a .283 mark in 2011. He then went on to play college football at the University of Central Florida.

Akins is considered a receiving tight end who is under-sized for a blocking role.