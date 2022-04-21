Giants news, 4/21: Reactions to Kadarius Toney’s absence from voluntary workouts

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ Kadarius Toney is skipping practice and falling behind — not an ideal start to Year 2 | ‘Everyone should definitely be here’

Why Kadarius Toney’s absence from Giants minicamp is curious after rollercoaster rookie season

Giants have to trust Joe Schoen will get 2022 NFL Draft right

Ottis Anderson: ‘I’ve earned the right’ to be in HOF

Fun interaction between Joe Schoen, Brandon Brown and Sterling Shepard during practice today. (via @DanielleParhiz) pic.twitter.com/kkbHOE4eab — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 20, 2022

