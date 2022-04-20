Giants news, 4/20: Are the Giants targeting Charles Cross?

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Draft: What We’re Hearing About the First 12 Picks

Albert Breer won’t be shocked if Charles Cross is the Giants’ preferred OT.

One thing I feel comfortable saying is that new GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll aren’t going to press a need here. And when I tell you I’ve heard them connected to Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, you might think that’d be a reach at No. 5. I’m here to tell you it wouldn’t be. One executive told me this week that he believes Cross is the best player in the draft, regardless of position. Another wouldn’t go quite that far, but could see how one of his peers reached that conclusion: “You could argue he’s the best player, no doubt. He starts to bore you, it’s so easy for him. … The way he redirects, the way he plants his outside foot and explodes, no one beats him with speed, no one crosses his face and beats him, he just doesn’t lose much.”

Isaiah Likely’s 5 Best NFL Fits

Just last year, the Giants’ tight end room looked to be one of the deepest in football with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. After signing Ricky Seals-Jones, the Giants are still in need of a true top tight end. Seals-Jones – like he was in Washington – is an above average backup, but throwing Likely into the fold within an offense that needs to take a step forward could be the optimal addition on Day 2 for new Head Coach Brian Daboll.

Updated list of Giants’ NFL Draft visits, including from a very intriguing potential tight end target

CB Derek Stingley Jr. is among the players New York met with recently,

NFL Draft 2022: Here’s why rising veteran WR costs could lead to more first-round picks at the position

The 10 NFL Draft commandments: How to maximize chances for success and avoid disaster

