Giants news, 4/2: offseason workout dates announced, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Dates for offseason workouts announced
Giants fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get at least a little bit of football back in their lives.
The league announced key training camp dates for all 32 teams on Friday. Here are New York’s:
First Day: April 4
Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3
Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
