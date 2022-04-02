Giants news, 4/2: offseason workout dates announced, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Dates for offseason workouts announced

Giants fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get at least a little bit of football back in their lives.

The league announced key training camp dates for all 32 teams on Friday. Here are New York’s:

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

