Kadarius Toney, James Bradberry missing from Giants’ voluntary workouts — report

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback James Bradberry have not attended any of the New York Giants’ voluntary offseason program, including this week’s voluntary mini-camp, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan’s report is the first mainstream, credible news regarding attendance at voluntary the workouts.

Bradberry’s absence should not be looked at as surprising or unexpected. The veteran cornerback has been the subject of trade rumors and due to the team’s salary cap situation it remains unlikely that Bradberry will be part of the Giants’ roster during the 2022 season. It would be surprising if Bradberry did anything with the Giants that is not considered mandatory.

Toney is another matter.

After a less than inspiring 2021 rookie season that saw him play in only 10 games and miss a ton of practice time due to COVID-19 and assorted injuries, as well as skipping some of last year’s voluntary work, the 2022 season is an important one for last year’s 20th overall pick.

The Giants have a new GM and coaching staff, and while this portion of the offseason is voluntary, skipping it can do nothing to help Toney’s relationship with the new regime or his understanding of the new playbook.

Media will have access to practice on Wednesday, along with an opportunity to speak with Schoen and Daboll.