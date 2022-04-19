Giants news, 4/19: Draft rumors, Evan Engram, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Alabama football's Evan Neal's tape speaks louder than his pro day

Neal hasn’t run a 40-yard dash for scouts.

“That’s what you go to college for: to put it on tape,” Neal said. “The NFL is going to watch it, and that’s what they judge you based on. The tape.”

Ranking Giants’ biggest NFL Draft needs — and predicting what round they’ll draft players at each spot - nj.com

Zack Rosenblatt takes his shot at predicting how the draft might go.

NFL Draft 2022: Ranking the top 10 offensive linemen

Neal ranks No. 1.

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs: Top positional needs for all 32 teams

Gee, I wonder what is on the list for the Giants.

Jaguars' Press Taylor excited about Evan Engram signing

During an appearance on “Jaguars Happy Hour,” Taylor said, “When we put Evan Engram on the field, who’s going to cover him? Do you need to bring in a lighter body? Do you put a nickel on him? Do you put a safety on him? Do you put a linebacker on him, which we would ask for if you had to pick? Evan kinda brings that with his speed overall.”

2022 NFL Draft: Breece Hall and Tyler Linderbaum head Next Gen Stats model's can't-miss prospects

The Giants could be interested in several of these guys.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.