Giants news, 4/17: Draft rumors, USFL, Isaiah Likely, more

Good morning and Happy Easter, New York Giants fans!

NFL Draft: What We’re Hearing About the First 12 Picks - Sports Illustrated

Breer is projecting a Charles Cross-Kayvon Thibodeaux combo for the Giants.

Will Giants find fit at edge rusher? Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux possibilities - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

Upside, but also questions with Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson.

NFL Draft 2022: Upgrading receiver position on Giants' radar

As it should be.

Giants greats credit NFL careers to their starts in USFL

Re-Drafting the 2020 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Did the Giants take the wrong offensive tackle?

Isaiah Likely's 5 Best NFL Fits | The Draft Network

NEW YORK GIANTS Just last year, the Giants’ tight end room looked to be one of the deepest in football with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. After signing Ricky Seals-Jones, the Giants are still in need of a true top tight end. Seals-Jones – like he was in Washington – is an above average backup, but throwing Likely into the fold within an offense that needs to take a step forward could be the optimal addition on Day 2 for new Head Coach Brian Daboll.

Isaiah Likely's career 95.1 Receiving Grade is the highest by any FBS TE pic.twitter.com/M0yodiLhbR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 16, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.