Giants news, 4/16: Malik Willis, James Bradberry, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

On Malik Willis:

TEAM FIT: New York Giants Yes, this does include Daniel Jones starting in 2021. I have given these QBs all a three-year horizon for success. I love this fit for a few reasons, but the main one is Brian Daboll’s ability to create schemes that have made the most of his quarterbacks’ respective skill sets. I realize this won’t be satisfying to some, but the opportunity to get the QB position right for this new regime is priceless. Bringing in the highest-upside guy with the kind of physical attributes Daboll has successfully developed in the past with one of the Giants’ higher picks (my recommendation would be to trade down in Round 1, if possible) creates the best opportunity for New York in the long term. If draft position weren’t considered at all in this exercise — and I look for the top-end fit opportunity, meaning the fit that drives the most wins if Willis takes the highest production development path — the Miami Dolphins become the best fit.

Giants eyeing running back help in NFL Draft — and possibly Saquon Barkley’s replacement

New York has used three of its 30 prospect visits on running backs.

At some point, Giants might have to cut James Bradberry instead of trading him — and that’s unfortunate

New York still doesn’t have enough cap space to sign its draft picks.

Aaron Robinson will be New York Giants’ 2022 breakout defensive star

