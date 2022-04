NFL Draft rumors, buzz, mock draft tracker: Giants ‘love’ Charles Cross?

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, so let’s go through some of the draft rumors and buzz that could impact the New York Giants.

Giants “love” Charles Cross?

ESPN’s Matt Miller says his sources say the Giants have shown more interest in Cross than any other NFL team. Miller says he has been told “the Giants “love” Cross at right tackle.”

My view is that I don’t believe the Giants would take Cross before Evan Neal or Ickey Ekwonu, but I wouldn’t be upset if they did.

Saints a team to watch

The Giants are thought to want to move down with one of their two top-10 picks in Round 1. Multiple reports recently indicate the New Orleans Saints, with picks 16 and 19, could be targeting No. 5 to get in front of the Carolina Panthers at No. 6.

Would that be enough to get GM Joe Schoen to move back? Personally, I would prefer a 2023 first-round pick, but ending up with three first-round picks this year is tempting.

Giants visits tracker

Nik Bonitto, Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma (PRI)

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas (COM)

Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia (PRI)

James Cook, Running Back, Georgia (PRI)

Justin Covington, Running Back, Villanova (LOC)

Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State (COM)

Nakobe Dean, Outside Linebacker, Georgia (PRO)

Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, N.C. State (PRI)

Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker, Rutgers (LOC)

Ahmad Gardner^, Cornerback, Cincinnati (COM, PRO, PRI)

Jarrett Guarantano, Quarterback, Washington State (LOC)

Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State (PRI)

Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame (VIR)

Jovani Haskins, Tight End, Rutgers (LOC)

Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina (PRI)

Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End, Michigan (PRI)

Zion Johnson^, Offensive Guard, Boston College (COM, SR)

Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa (COM)

Abraham Lucas, Offensive Tackle, Washington State (PRI)

Jesse Luketa, Linebacker, Penn State (LOC)

Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State (COM)

Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers (LOC)

Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama (PRI)

Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh (PRI)

Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor (VIR)

Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama (PRI)

Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa (PRI)

Derek Stingley^, Cornerback, LSU (COM, PRI)

Cole Strange, Offensive Guard, Chattanooga (WOR)

Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State (WOR)

Ja’Sir Taylor, Safety, Wake Forest (LOC)

Kayvon Thibodeaux^, Defensive End, Oregon (COM, PRI)

Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End, Oklahoma (VIR)

Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada (VIR)

Amir Tyler, Safety, Temple (LOC)

Travon Walker, Defensive End, Georgia (PRI)

Bryce Watts, Defensive Back, Massachusetts (LOC)

Malik Willis^, Quarterback, Liberty (COM, PRI)

Social media

ICKEY SAID WHAT HE SAID pic.twitter.com/NBAWHRtjAZ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 14, 2022

Important to note that, per league sources, the #Panthers have talked to numerous teams about moving back from 6 (they don’t have another pick until #137). Picking a QB in top 10 might be too much but picking one in the mid first is more palatable and gets them more draft capital https://t.co/8RleRXQxke — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 13, 2022

Mock Draft tracker

The absolute mock draft consensus is that the Giants will take an offensive lineman if they keep the fifth overall. We have 70 mock drafts in our tracker this week and 51 of 70 (72.9 percent) gave the Giants an offensive tackle at No. 5. Evan Neal of Alabama was chosen 23 times (32.9 percent), Ickey Ekwonu of NC State 18 times (25.7 percent), Charles Cross of Mississippi State nine times (12.9 percent) and Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa one time.

At No. 7, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner was selected 11 times (15.7 percent) and edge defender Jermaine Johnson II was selected eight times (11.4 percent)