Giants news, 4/15: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Tiki Barber, more

NFL Draft 2022: Giants’ big questions for Kayvon Thibodeaux visit
After passing on Micah Parsons last year, can New York afford to ignore another high-ceiling defender?
The 7 Most Plausible 2022 NFL Draft-Day Trades
Will anyone want to jump ahead of the Panthers at No. 6?
Breaking down 5 Giants needs heading into 2022 NFL Draft
Tiki said something interesting about DJ on @NewYorkRevival pod:— Tommy (@TommyG105) April 14, 2022
“I don’t see him as the future despite my affinity for him as a person, and as a QB if he has the right coaching”
Barring a huge season, Has the window closed, with his rookie deal coming to an end?#TogetherBlue
- Dane Brugler 7-round mock draft: Let’s see who the Giants end up with
- 2022 NFL mock draft: Giants select T Evan Neal at No. 5
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Logan Hall, DL, Houston
- Making the case: How should the Giants handle the running back position?
