Giants news, 4/14: Giants want out of fifth pick, offseason grades, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Report: Giants ‘would love’ to trade out of fifth pick

“Everybody I’ve talked to wants to go in reverse,” Jeremiah said. “I haven’t found anybody that’s in a hurry to go forward, so we’ll see what happens. Usually when you have trade-ups, you’re talking about quarterbacks and it just comes down to where everybody feels on these dudes. So, if you get somebody that loves a quarterback, the Carolina Panthers are picking at six, I know some people have mentioned Detroit with a quarterback early, I don’t know that I’m buying that necessarily. “So if you want one and you think Carolina might take one at six, then you’ve got to get to five. And everybody I’ve talked said the Giants would love to get out of the fifth pick. So that would be kind of an opportunity spot right there. I don’t know if there’s a quarterback really kind of worth it up there in this draft.”

NFL draft 2022 - Ikem Ekwonu’s journey from second-best player in his family to potential No. 1 pick

Get to know a player who might be a Giant.

Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2022 Draft | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The Giants get a C:

2022 NFL Draft: It will be surprise if Giants take a quarterback

Yes, it will.

Patricia Traina's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

In case you missed it

