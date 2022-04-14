2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Every year it seems like a draft prospect comes out of nowhere to take people by surprise and rocket up draft boards.

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall was flying solidly below the radar coming into the 2021 season. However, a great season followed by a strong performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has Hall climbing draft boards. Hall boasts a versatile frame that should allow him to play defensive end or defensive tackle at the NFL level, as well as an explosive first step and a solid pass rushing repertoire.

Wink Martindale has made good use of players with similar skill sets to Hall in the past. Could the Houston product catch the eye of the New York Giants?

Prospect: Logan Hall (92)

Games Watched: vs. Tulsa (2021), vs. SMU (2021), vs. Memphis (2021), vs. Cincinnati (2021 AAC Championship Game)

Red Flags: Elbow (2021)

Measurables

Career Stats

Games Played: 34

Tackles: 97

Tackles For a loss: 19.5

Sacks: 7.0

Forced Fumbles: 1

Passes Defensed: 1

2021 Stats

Games Played: 12

Tackles: 47

Tackles For a loss: 13.0

Sacks: 6.0

Forced Fumbles: 0

Passes Defensed: 0

Quick Summary

Best: Length, play strength, explosiveness, football IQ, competitive toughness

Worst: Consistency in leverage, bend

Projection: A starting defensive lineman with scheme versatility.

Game Tape

(Hall is Houston DL number 92)

Full Report

Houston’s Logan Hall is a long, explosive, and smart defensive line prospect.

Hall possesses a long, athletic frame at 6-foot-6, 283 pounds with good balance between his upper and lower body. Hall’s blend of power and athleticism allowed him to play all over the Houston defensive line. He took snaps from the 5-technique defensive end all the way inside to 0-technique nose tackle.

Hall has good lower body flexibility for such a tall player, able to settle into a compact stance before the snap. He keys the ball well and explodes off the line of scrimmage with a great first step. Hall routinely fires off the line with good hip and pad level, allowing him to get under blockers’ pads and maximize his play strength. That strength forms the basis for Hall’s game and is the foundation for the rest of his arsenal.

Bullrushes are Hall’s go-to move, and he does a good job of placing his hands on blockers’ chest plates to gain inside leverage. Combined with his grip and core strength, Hall’s leverage and explosive first step allow him to bow blockers backward and control them through the rep. He routinely walks offensive linemen back into the pocket, or crashes down on rushing lanes to force cutbacks or tackles for a loss. Hall shows evidence of a definite pass rush plan and generally does a good job of building off of his bullrushes.

Hall uses long-arm, forklift, and swim moves as counters to his bullrushes. While it isn’t a vast array of moves, there’s enough variation to allow Hall to discard blockers or make them pay for over-committing to defending against his power.

His football IQ extends to play recognition as well. Hall diagnoses runs – or misdirection – quickly and well, and does a good job of closing down on rushing lanes. He also does a good job of using his length to create separation from blockers so he can disengage and pursue the ball carrier.

Hall shows impressive competitive toughness in pursuit. His motor never throttles down and he is willing to pursue across the field and through the echo of the whistle. He usually takes smart angles in pursuit, and is a heavy hitter when he gets to the ball carrier.

Hall’s length does serve as something of a double-edged sword for him. While it’s a tremendous asset when he is able to win the leverage battle, it can be a liability when he doesn’t gain leverage on blockers. Hall’s rushes can fizzle out when he lets his hips rise early in reps. Sometimes his hips and pads will pop up together, exposing his torso to blocker, while other times his knees will straighten while his pads stay low, causing his hips to rise and him to lunge forward.

Hall’s length can also be a bit of a hindrance in pursuit as well. He can get caught in the wash around the line of scrimmage, with his height and long legs making it difficult for him to pick his way through traffic.

There’s also some question as to whether or not Hall can play on the edge in the NFL. His lower body is flexible enough for him to play with good leverage, but there isn’t much evidence (either way) that he has the fluidity to bend the edge as a pass rusher. That could limit Hall’s versatility and appeal for more traditional defenses.

Overall Grade: 8.1

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

Logan Hall projects as a starting defensive lineman at the NFL level. His exact role will likely depend on the situation in which he lands, but he would be best when allowed to attack in a one-gap defense. Hall has the play strength to hold up to double-teams at the collegiate level, and his athleticism makes stunts and twists from the nose tackle position effective. However, he might struggle if paired against NFL caliber center-guard double-teams.

Instead, Hall would probably best be used as a 5-technique, 4i, or 3-technique at the NFL level. He’s at his best when allowed to shoot gaps and attack into the backfield, and playing in an aggressive one-gap defense will maximize that skill set.

Teams should explore whether Hall can play on the edge. A wide-9 technique alignment would allow him to use his size and explosiveness to stress offensive tackles without having to bend a tight corner. At the very least, teams could probably use Hall as a jumbo 7-technique in short yardage situations.