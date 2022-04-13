Giants news, 4/13: Draft plans, Sean Payton, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Sean Payton! Working with Bill Parcells, Taysom Hill & SB XLVI Onside Kick. GL Masters Calcutta & 2022 NFL Draft Edge Rusher Preview.
Sean Payton says he placed a third-round grade on Tom Brady but didn’t have enough pull in the Giants organization to convince them to draft him.
Giants have yet to discuss trading down in 2022 NFL Draft
I don’t buy that.
Chris Carlin Joins Chris Canty on ESPN Radio’s National Weekday Afternoon Lineup
Why Jermaine Johnson’s college coach believes Giants, Jets draft target will ‘translate to a star’ in NFL
Ranking every No. 1 NFL Draft pick of 21st century: How Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, others stack up
Yes, yes he is No. 1.
Giants QB @Daniel_Jones10 working pocket movement/body control. #QBcountry pic.twitter.com/wpk1Fg2qBJ— QB Country (@QBCountry) April 11, 2022
In case you missed it
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- 2022 NFL Draft: Rise of quarterbacks on draft boards is good news for Giants
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - DeMarvin Leal, iDL, Texas A&M
- Which tight end prospect is the best value for the Giants?
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...