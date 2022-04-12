Giants news, 4/12: Former Giants RB Gary Brown dies

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Gary Brown, former Giants running back, dead at 52

Brown played for the Giants in 1998 and 1999.

Given the level of responsibility on the shoulders of the center, there would appear to be a strong argument for it being considered a ‘premium’ position in the NFL. Yet there is no doubt it is not treated as such. Prior to the 2021 draft – when Landon Dickerson was the first center off the board in the second round – there had been a center taken in the first round of the draft in five of the previous six classes. However, not since Steve Everitt was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 14th pick in the 1993 draft has a center gone in the top 15. Center contracts also lag well behind those handed to the players who play the consensus non-quarterback premium positions of edge rusher, offensive tackle and cornerback. But with so many teams staking their future on prospects coming off the production line of quarterback talent entering the league, the case can be made that the center position has never been important in the NFL. So, have we reached a point where the center position is undervalued?

Mike Tannenbaum, former Jets GM and an occasional guest on the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, says:

In the later rounds, the key is to focus on traits and what you can build on. Teams want to find the prospects that have at least one elite trait. These can be any kind of trait, both on or off the field. They could have elite measurables, production, versatility, leadership, or special teams value for example. These are traits that can be built upon and formed into a role that has true meaning to a club. As mentioned, this can come in all different shapes, sizes and skill sets.

