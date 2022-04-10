Giants news, 4/10: Draft rumors, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 178College: Penn State Where the Giants could get him: Round 2 (No. 36) Why he fits: Dotson could come off the board late in Round 1 to Green Bay or Kansas City, but I have him going to the Giants here at the top of Day 2 as a versatile receiver with low 4.4 40 speed and big-play upside. Dotson doesn't have the physical profile to consistently work the dirty areas of the field, but he is a refined route runner who can set up and shake coverage within the stem. He's slippery after the catch, too, as he can create in space. And we know he will shift gears to get free on the deep ball; eight of his 12 touchdowns last season came on vertical or post routes. Dotson would upgrade a wide receiver group in New York that lacks consistent production and availability. Quarterback Daniel Jones could get a target here who can separate against man coverage, and new coach Brian Daboll could scheme to give him free access of the ball as an explosive, three-level target on catch-and-run throws and vertical opportunities. The Giants have two top-seven picks to address other needs, so Dotson would be the ideal second-round fit for them.

GIANTS LOOKING TO DRAFT SAQUAN BARKLEY’S REPLACEMENT? The New York Giants have conducted visits and/or workouts with three running backs who could potentially be second- or third-round selections in the upcoming draft: Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Alabama’s Brian Robinson, and Georgia’s James Cook. Saquon Barkley has been rumored to be available on the trade market 一 though new GM Joe Schoen insists he’s not shopping Barkley. So it’s possible New York is doing its homework on a few potential replacements if a trade were to materialize. Barkley is in the final year of his contract, so it’s also possible the Giants intend to draft a young running back to serve as Barkley’s backup in 2022 and then take over as the much-cheaper starting running back the following season. Hall is a strong candidate to be the first running back off the board, so New York may be willing to take a running back as early as No. 36 overall.

