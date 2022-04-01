2022 NFL Draft - Giants GM Joe Schoen makes the trip for Oregon’s pro day

New York Giants general manager continues to rack up the frequent flier miles in this year’s draft process. Schoen has made the roughly 2,900-mile trip from East Rutherford, New Jersey to Eugene, Oregon, for the Oregon Ducks’ pro day.

I'm told #Giants GM Joe Schoen has made the trip to Eugene for Oregon Pro Day tomorrow where Kayvon Thibodeaux is the headliner, per sources.



Of course, the big attraction at Oregon’s pro day is EDGE Kayvon Tibodeaux. Thibodeaux spent most of the 2022 draft process as one of the top four prospects on almost every draft board.

His upside as a long, fluid, and athletic pass rusher is plain to see on tape, and it’s little wonder why he was the top recruit in the country when he enrolled at Oregon. Thibodeaux can play from a two or three-point stance, can win with speed and technique, and still remains solid against the run.

However, his draft stock has slipped in recent weeks with concerns about injuries. There have also been some questions regarding his personality following an unusually blunt and forthright press conference at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Thibodeaux isn’t the only prospect to watch at Oregon’s pro day. Safety Verone McKinley III and CB Mykael Wright are good players in their own rights and will almost certainly get drafted. But we all know who Schoen is there to see.

Schoen has also personally gone to the Georgia, Ohio State, and Cincinnati pro days. It’s also known that the Giants’ contingent had dinner with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner for dinner the night after his pro day.