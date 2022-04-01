 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants mock draft tracker: A new leader at No. 5

Evan Neal now the player most often chosen for Giants at No. 5

By Ed Valentine
For the first time since we began posting 2022 NFL mock draft trackers, there is a new top choice at No. 5 for the New York Giants. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is now the player mock often mocked to the Giants at No. 5 in Round 1.

Neal was the choice in 16 of 55 mock drafts (29.1 percent). North Carolina State Ikem Ekwonu, the leader in all of our previous trackers, was chosen in 14 mock drafts (25.5 percent).

The third-most often selected player for the Giants is also an offensive tackle, as Mississippi State’s Charles Cross was chosen in eight mock drafts (14.5 percent). With Trevor Penning chosen twice and Kenyon Green once, that makes 41 off 55 mock drafts (74.5 percent) that went offensive line with the first pick for the Giants.

At No. 7, cornerback Ahmad Gardner and safety Kyle Hamilton were each chosen eight times. Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker were both selected seven times. Edge defender Jermaine Johnson was the choice six times.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
3/31 Yahoo! Sports (Edholm) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/31 CBS (Edwards) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/31 USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/31 NFL.com (Frelund) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/31 DraftTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/30 Dallas Morning News (Watkins) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
3/30 CBS (Trapasso) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
3/30 ESPN (Tannenbaum) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/29 SNY (Vacchiano) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
3/29 CBS (Brinson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/29 NFL.com (Brooks) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/29 Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/28 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
3/28 CBS (Wilson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/28 Draftwire (Easterling) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
3/28 PFF (Gayle) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/28 Sharp Football (McCrystal) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/28 Walter Football (Campbell) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/27 Huddle Report (Johannes) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
3/27 Draft Network (Weissman) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
3/26 DraftPlex (Pruett) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/26 Tankathon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/26 NY Post (Serby) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/26 PFN (Mellor) Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
3/25 CBS (Fornelli) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/25 NFL.com (Reuter) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
3/24 NFL.com (Jones-Drew) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/22 CBS (Prisco) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/22 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/22 Football Outsiders (Klassen) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
3/22 USA Today (Davis) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/20 Touchdown Wire (Schofield) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/20 Draft Network (Parson) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/19 Sporting News (Iyer) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/17 PFF (Renner) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/14 LA Times (Farmer) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/14 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
3/13 Draft Network (Sanchez) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
3/11 SI (Hanson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/11 Pro Football Network (Fragoza) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
3/10 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/9 FOX Sports (McIntyre) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/9 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
3/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/8 Pro Football Focus (Spielberger) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/7 SB Nation (Dator) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 SI (Serritella) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
3/7 Blue Chip Scouting Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 DraftKings Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/6 SI (Kelly) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/6 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/4 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/2 Pro Football Network (Miller) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/1 ESPN (Kiper) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

