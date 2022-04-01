Giants mock draft tracker: A new leader at No. 5

For the first time since we began posting 2022 NFL mock draft trackers, there is a new top choice at No. 5 for the New York Giants. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is now the player mock often mocked to the Giants at No. 5 in Round 1.
Neal was the choice in 16 of 55 mock drafts (29.1 percent). North Carolina State Ikem Ekwonu, the leader in all of our previous trackers, was chosen in 14 mock drafts (25.5 percent).
The third-most often selected player for the Giants is also an offensive tackle, as Mississippi State’s Charles Cross was chosen in eight mock drafts (14.5 percent). With Trevor Penning chosen twice and Kenyon Green once, that makes 41 off 55 mock drafts (74.5 percent) that went offensive line with the first pick for the Giants.
At No. 7, cornerback Ahmad Gardner and safety Kyle Hamilton were each chosen eight times. Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker were both selected seven times. Edge defender Jermaine Johnson was the choice six times.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|3/31
|Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/31
|CBS (Edwards)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/31
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/31
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/31
|DraftTek
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/30
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/30
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/30
|ESPN (Tannenbaum)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/29
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|3/29
|CBS (Brinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/29
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/29
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/28
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|3/28
|CBS (Wilson)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/28
|Draftwire (Easterling)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|3/28
|PFF (Gayle)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/28
|Sharp Football (McCrystal)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/28
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/27
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/27
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/26
|DraftPlex (Pruett)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/26
|Tankathon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/26
|NY Post (Serby)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/26
|PFN (Mellor)
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
|3/25
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/25
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
|3/24
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/22
|CBS (Prisco)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/22
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/22
|Football Outsiders (Klassen)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|3/22
|USA Today (Davis)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/20
|Touchdown Wire (Schofield)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/20
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/19
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/17
|PFF (Renner)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/14
|LA Times (Farmer)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/14
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/13
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/11
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/11
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|3/10
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/9
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/9
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|3/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/8
|Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/7
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|SI (Serritella)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|3/7
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|DraftKings
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/6
|SI (Kelly)
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/6
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/4
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/1
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Loading comments...