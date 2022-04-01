Giants mock draft tracker: A new leader at No. 5

For the first time since we began posting 2022 NFL mock draft trackers, there is a new top choice at No. 5 for the New York Giants. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is now the player mock often mocked to the Giants at No. 5 in Round 1.

Neal was the choice in 16 of 55 mock drafts (29.1 percent). North Carolina State Ikem Ekwonu, the leader in all of our previous trackers, was chosen in 14 mock drafts (25.5 percent).

The third-most often selected player for the Giants is also an offensive tackle, as Mississippi State’s Charles Cross was chosen in eight mock drafts (14.5 percent). With Trevor Penning chosen twice and Kenyon Green once, that makes 41 off 55 mock drafts (74.5 percent) that went offensive line with the first pick for the Giants.

At No. 7, cornerback Ahmad Gardner and safety Kyle Hamilton were each chosen eight times. Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker were both selected seven times. Edge defender Jermaine Johnson was the choice six times.