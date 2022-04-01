Giants news, 4/1: salary cap struggles, Saquon Barkley, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

This is why James Bradberry is VERY unlikely to be on the Giants roster after the draft. They need money to operate and would prefer not moving money into future years. Joe Schoen has called it a “last resort.” https://t.co/Tu5Xn5EhKs — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 31, 2022

Lawrence Taylor pleads not guilty to sex offender address charge

Since Tony Pollard was drafted (2019 to present):



New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley:

- 28 games played

- 398 carries

- 1,630 rushing yards

- 8 rushing touchdowns



Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard:

- 46 games played

- 317 carries

- 1,609 rushing yards

- 8 rushing touchdowns — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 29, 2022

