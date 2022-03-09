Guard Jon Feliciano released by Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have released veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, and it would surprise no one if Feliciano found his way to the offensive line-needy New York Giants.

The Bills announced the move Wednesday evening, and Feliciano, a 30-year-old seven-year veteran, confirmed the news himself.

It’s been great Buff ✌ — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 9, 2022

A fourth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Feliciano spent four seasons with the Raiders and the last three with the Bills. Feliciano has played in 82 NFL regular-season games, 39 as a starter. He has experience at both guard spots, though he has played more on the right side than on the left.

Coincidentally, new Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has been with Feliciano nearly his entire career. Johnson was tight ends coach with the Raiders for three seasons while Feliciano was there, and both were in Buffalo the past three seasons. Coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, of course, were also with the Bills during Feliciano’s time there.

WGR 550 Sports Radio Bills beat reporter Sal Capaccio told me a few weeks ago, when speculation about Feliciano being released had already begun, that Feliciano is “definitely starting caliber still,” even though he lost his starting spot after going on short-term IR with a cap injury.

Feliciano was in the second year of a three-year, $14.4 million extension. The Bills cleared $3.4 million in cap space by releasing him.

Will Hernandez and Matt Skura are free agents, and Shane Lemieux and Ben Bredeson are still unproven players. So, signing a veteran like Feliciano could make sense.

Because Feliciano has been released, he could be signed before the official start of free agency — the same thing the Giants did Wednesday with offensive tackle Matt Gono.