Carson Wentz traded to Washington Commanders

Welcome back to the NFC East, Carson Wentz! The Wentz experiment failed terribly for the Indianapolis Colts, so they traded the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks, including two third-round selections.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Commanders are reportedly getting Wentz and No. 47 pick from Colts in exchange for the No. 42 pick, a 2022 third-rounder, and 2023 conditional third-round pick.

Wentz finished 2021 with 3,563-yards (62.4 percent completion rate) with a touchdown to interception ratio of 27-7; not bad, right? Well, the issues with Wentz weren’t the ratio but the propensity to make two to three terrible mistakes in huge spots.

The Indianapolis Colts positioned themselves in a position to earn a Wildcard spot in the AFC. They defeated the Patriots and the Cardinals in primetime Saturday games. All the Colts had to do was win one of their last two games against the Raiders and Jaguars. Las Vegas defeated them, 23-20, in a close game at Lucas Oil Stadium, and then Jacksonville pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Losing a play-in game against a team like Jacksonville reportedly sent Colts’ owner Jim Irsay into a fury. Wentz turned the football over twice in the second half and he was sacked six times - some were his fault.

Wentz also cost the Colts an important game against Tennessee. With the score tied at 24 in the third quarter, Wentz threw an inexplicable pick-six to Elijah Molden. Wentz would, at times, attempt to do too much and that hurt the Colts’ chances of winning big games; it also seemed to happen at the most inopportune times for Indianapolis.

Washington is still receiving an upgrade in Wentz. He’s a big body, with a big arm, who has played like an MVP in the past, albeit that was a long time ago. Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Wentz in 2022, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due this week.

For the second year in a row, the mistake-prone quarterback is playing for a new team. This end result confirms that Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman fleeced Indianapolis. Philadelphia owns the Colts’ 16th pick in the upcoming draft and used last year’s third to leap-frog the Giants to select Alabama WR Devonta Smith.