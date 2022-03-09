Matt Gono signing: Giants add offensive tackle

The New York Giants are signing offensive tackle Matt Gono, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons in January after spending four seasons with the team.

In reporting the news, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote, “Released by the Falcons in January after missing 2021 due to injury, Gono is healthy and brings high upside to an O-line that needs it.”

Gono, per Fowler, is signing a one-year deal.

At the Combine, GM Joe Schoen had indicated he would be looking to add players on one-year deals who had something to prove.

“There’s going to be ways to fill holes in the roster,” Schoen said. “Guys that are hungry.”

Gono played in 21 games with four starts for Atlanta in 2019 and 2020. He missed the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Gono, still only 25, played 232 snaps at right tackle for Atlanta in 2020. He has played nine snaps at left tackle, 72 at left guard and 36 at right guard, per Pro Football Focus.

Gono worked out for the Giants in early February.

Nate Solder and Matt Peart split right tackle for the Giants last season. Solder is a free agent and Peart suffered a torn ACL in Week 16.